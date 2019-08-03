Homicide probe opened after man, woman found dead

MAPLEWOOD, N.J. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a double homicide in a suburban neighborhood in northern New Jersey.

Prosecutors in Essex County say police officers were called to a Maplewood address shortly after 6 a.m. Saturday on a report of a woman being assaulted. They found an injured woman lying in the street who was taken to Beth Israel Medical Center and pronounced dead shortly before 7:30 a.m. Saturday, prosecutors said.

As officers were canvassing the area, an unresponsive man was found in a home nearby, He was pronounced dead at the scene, prosecutors said.

The names of the victims weren’t immediately released pending notification of their next of kin. Autopsies were planned in Newark to determine the cause of death.

No arrests were immediately announced. Prosecutors said their homicide task force and local police were investigating and asked anyone with information to call investigators.

___

This story has been corrected to note the dateline and location should be Maplewood rather than Maplewood Township.