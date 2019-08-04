Posey's pinch-hit double lifts Giants over Rockies, 6-5

DENVER (AP) — Pinch-hitter Buster Posey came through with a two-run double in the eighth inning to rally the San Francisco Giants past the Colorado Rockies 6-5 on Saturday night.

Scooter Gennett homered and Pablo Sandoval had three hits, including an RBI double, for San Francisco.

Posey batted with two on against reliever Carlos Estevez (1-2) and lined a ball to right field to score pinch-runner Kevin Pillar and Austin Slater. Will Smith got three outs for his 27th save.

Sam Coonrod (2-0) worked the seventh for the win.

Trevor Story and Charlie Blackmon homered for the Rockies.

Colorado placed All-Star outfielder David Dahl on the 10-day injured list with a high right ankle sprain sustained Friday night. An MRI on Saturday morning confirmed the diagnosis — though the injury looked more serious when his right leg buckled as he was making a catch in center field.

“Glad it’s just a high ankle sprain,” Dahl said Saturday.

The Giants had lost two in a row to begin August after going 19-6 in July. They scored four runs in the first inning on Sandoval’s RBI double, a single by Brandon Crawford and Gennett’s homer in his second game since being acquired from Cincinnati on Wednesday.

Madison Bumgarner couldn’t hold the lead. The Rockies scored one in the second, pulled to 4-3 on Story’s two-run homer in the third and tied it on Blackmon’s solo shot in the fourth.

Colorado went ahead 5-4 when Nolan Arenado scored from first on Gennett’s errant relay throw home from second base after Daniel Murphy’s double to right.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: 3B Evan Longoria (left plantar fasciitis) is expected to be activated Sunday. Longoria has been out since July 15.

Rockies: OF Yonathan Daza was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque to take Dahl’s place on the 25-man roster.

GIANTS MOVES

LHP Ty Blach was claimed off waivers by Baltimore. RHP Dan Winkler cleared waivers and was sent outright to Triple-A Sacramento.

MOMENT OF SILENCE

The Rockies asked for a moment of silence before the game for victims of the shooting in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday and victims in the July 28 shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in California.

UP NEXT

Giants RHP Tyler Beede (3-5, 5.01 ERA) faces Colorado LHP Kyle Freeland (2-9, 7.48) to wrap up the three-game series Sunday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports