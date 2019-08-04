真假！？新生兒擁有美麗牙齒！| Hilarious photos show what newborns would look like with teeth

【看英文中國郵報學英文】一位美國攝影師用十分幽默的方法詮釋他的攝影作品！

An American photographer has taken a different approach to her work – humor.

來自印度謝爾比維爾的36歲女攝影師Amy Haehl使用FaceApp讓每個寶寶看起來都露齒微笑，結果十分搞笑。

Amy Haehl, 36, from Shelbyville, Indiana, used the FaceApp to make each baby appear to have a toothy smile. And the results are hilarious.

最新發佈的一組圖片上，三位小嬰兒露齒微笑，而他們都擁有漂亮的牙齒。

A newly released set of images shows three tiny babies flashing their perfect teeth.

她認為結果很有趣，能夠把大家逗笑。

She said the results are “funny and made me laugh” (and we all agree).

Amy告訴英國媒體：「我的使命是保持積極並發表溫馨的內容。」

Amy told British media: “I’ve made it my mission to try to always put in positive and heartwarming content.” ●

https://coffeecreekstudio.com/