真假！？新生兒擁有美麗牙齒！| Hilarious photos show what newborns would look like with teeth

【看英文中國郵報學英文】一位美國攝影師用十分幽默的方法詮釋他的攝影作品!

An American photographer has taken a different approach to her work – humor.

來自印度謝爾比維爾的36歲女攝影師Amy Haehl使用FaceApp讓每個寶寶看起來都露齒微笑,結果十分搞笑。

Amy Haehl, 36, from Shelbyville, Indiana, used the FaceApp to make each baby appear to have a toothy smile. And the results are hilarious.

最新發佈的一組圖片上,三位小嬰兒露齒微笑,而他們都擁有漂亮的牙齒。

A newly released set of images shows three tiny babies flashing their perfect teeth.

她認為結果很有趣,能夠把大家逗笑。

She said the results are “funny and made me laugh” (and we all agree).

Amy告訴英國媒體:「我的使命是保持積極並發表溫馨的內容。」

Amy told British media: “I’ve made it my mission to try to always put in positive and heartwarming content.” ●

https://coffeecreekstudio.com/