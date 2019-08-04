Sudanese factions sign power-sharing deal

Sudan’s army rulers and protest leaders on Sunday signed an agreement on a constitutional declaration that is expected to lead to civilian rule following the overthrow of long-time leader Omar al-Bashir.

The deal was signed after months of negotiations between the ruling military council and the Alliance for Freedom and Change (AFC), which has led a countrywide protest movement.

Read more: EU suspends migration control projects in Sudan amid repression fears

Sharing power

Protest leader Ahmed Rabie and the deputy head of the military council General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo signed the declaration at a ceremony in Khartoum attended by African Union and Ethiopian mediators.

The declaration builds on a landmark July power-sharing deal and provides for a joint civilian-military ruling body to oversee the formation of a transitional civilian government and parliament to govern for a three-year transition period.

The deal empowers the AFC to name the prime minister, giving the coalition two-thirds of the seats in Sudan’s Legislative Council, Ibtisam Senhoury, a member of the technical committee that drew up the declaration, said on Saturday.

Read more: Sudan: Deadly crackdown probe results spark fresh protests

kw/aw AP, AFP, Reuters

Every evening, DW’s editors send out a selection of the day’s hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.