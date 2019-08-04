Ohio hit by mass shooting hours after El Paso attack

At least nine people were killed and 16 others were injured in a mass shooting in the US city of Dayton within 24 hours of a similar incident at a shopping center in Texas.

The shooting took place in the historic Oregon District near downtown Dayton. Daily Dayton News reported that a man carrying a rifle opened fire at people outside a bar and attempted to enter the establishment before he was shot dead by police.

Authorities later said he was wearing body armor and had additional magazines.

“We had officers in the immediate vicinity when this shooting began and were able to respond and put an end to it quickly,” police said. Authorities did not provide further confirmation about the details of the shooting.

‘Very tragic incident’

Police Lieutenant Colonel Matt Carper described the shooting as “a very tragic incident” that police are doing “everything we can to investigate.”

“We’re still interviewing obviously a lot of witnesses as well as officers to determine if anyone else was involved,” said Carper.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley said she was “heartbroken” by the tragedy.

The US mass shooting is the second of its kind within 24 hours. On Saturday, at least 20 people were killed when a 21-year-old male suspect opened fire at a Walmart in El Paso. Authorities are investigating the El Paso shooting as a case of domestic terrorism.

