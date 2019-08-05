拍到了！姜丹尼爾爆戀TWICE志效　新偶像情侶誕生 | New K-Pop idol couple: Daniel Kang and TWICE’s Jihyo reportedly dating!

【看英文中國郵報學英文】拍到了！韓星姜丹尼爾近日被直擊與TWICE隊長志效幽會，本月1日女方開車到男方位於漢南洞的住家，雙方戴口罩做足偽裝，但仍被眼尖的狗仔發現行蹤，據悉，兩人從今年初就開始交往，消息一出震撼南韓娛樂圈。

K-Pop star Daniel Kang and TWICE’s leader Jihyo are reportedly dating! On August 1, Jihyo was seen driving to Daniel’s residence near Hannam-dong neighborhood. Despite wearing disguises, the two were caught by paparazzi secretly meeting up. Kang and Jihyo reportedly began dating earlier this year. The news has taken the entertainment industry by storm.

依韓媒《Dispatch》報導，姜丹尼爾近日忙著宣傳個人首張專輯，TWICE也正進行世界巡演，但兩人依舊擠出時間見面，顯見愛得火熱，據了解，小倆口每週至少會面一次，且大多是女方去會情郎，外界猜測因TWICE住宿舍，約會地選男方家較不會引起注意。

Daniel recently debuted as a solo artist and is busy preparing his first solo album, while TWICE member is currently on their world tour. Yet according to a South Korean news outlet, Dispatch, the two meet up at least once a week despite their busy schedules. It is reported that their main meeting place is Daniel’s residence because it is a more secretive spot given that TWICE members live together in a dorm.

報導指出，姜丹尼爾與志效是在去年相識相戀，媒人則是一位雙方都熟識的偶像前輩，此外，兩人交往早已是TWICE中公開的秘密。由於姜丹尼爾是南韓人氣偶像，志效又是夯團TWICE隊長，也是團中第一位戀情曝光的成員，因此消息一爆出已掀起各界熱議。

It is said that a senior idol acquainted with both Daniel and Jihyo introduced them, and that their relationship is an open secret amongst TWICE members. The news has attracted much attention due to both Daniel and Jihyo’s popularity, especially with this being the first dating rumor related to TWICE. ●