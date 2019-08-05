回到灣區再拚　美媒爆林書豪有望重返勇士 | Starting again from the Bay area: Jeremy Lin hopes to return to the Warriors

【看英文中國郵報學英文】經過9年NBA生涯的洗禮，林書豪是目前自由市場少數尚未被簽下的球員之一，不過他才剛幫暴龍拿下總冠軍，多少還有一些貢獻，美國媒體《今日美國》記者Frank Urbina認為，勇士隊還會簽下他，讓他當Stephen Curry的替補。

After nine years of playing in the NBA, Jeremy Lin is one of the few left in free agency for now. Considering his contribution to Raptor’s recent championship, Frank Urbina of HoopsHype believes there’s a chance that the Warriors would sign him again as Stephen Curry’s backup player.

林書豪本來就是舊金山出身球員，他在選秀外被勇士隊青睞，也因此才有之後的「林來瘋」。不過最重要的是，勇士隊給了他進入NBA機會。

Jeremy Lin started playing in San Francisco, he was favored by the Warriors after going undrafted, and because of that, he was able to create the Linsanity phenomenon later on. Most importantly, the Warriors gave him the opportunity to play in the NBA.

勇士隊今年在當家射手Klay Thompson報銷後，依舊缺乏控衛替補，D’Angelo Russell當然要花時間適應勇士球風，那麼誰又懂勇士？林書豪有機會成為「那個人」。

The Warriors lacks a backup point guard after three-point shooter Klay Thompson’s injury, while D’Angelo needs time to get used to the team, Jeremy Lin could be the guy that fills in the gap, since he understands how the Warriors plays.

當然，勇士隊簽下他可能也只是「保險」，但對勇士隊來說，林書豪已經足以有經驗擔任替補，甚至有機會重新回到灣區「報恩」。

Of course, the Warriors would probably just sign him for safety, but to them, Jeremy Lin has sufficient experience to play as a backup, or even to “return the favor”. ●