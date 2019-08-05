Germany’s 16 states: Saarland

Germany’s smallest state in surface area owes its name to the Saar, whose banks are lined with sights to see, from the city of Saarbrücken to the natural phenomenon of the spectacular hairpin turn in the river known as the Saarschleife, or Saar Loop. The Saarland borders on France and Luxembourg. Their cultural influences are reflected not only in its history but also in its cuisine.

Völklingen Ironworks, UNESCO World Heritage site

The last smelting furnace in the former ironworks in the town of Völklingen was shut down in 1986. Eight years later UNESCO declared the completely preserved ironworks a World Heritage site. It was the first industrial monument worldwide to receive that honor. Now this dinosaur from the heyday of industrialization provides an XXL backdrop for music festivals and blockbuster exhibitions.

Michelin-starred cuisine in Saarbrücken

French cuisine in the style of Paul Bocuse – Klaus Erfort has been running his “Gästehaus” in Saarbrücken since 2003. With three Michelin stars, he’s considered one of Germany’s best chefs. The 2018 German Pastry Chef of the Year also works here.

Michelin-starred cuisine in Perl-Nennig

Gourmets can reach for culinary stars not only in the state capital, but also in the village of Perl-Nennig. Germany’s best chef, Christian Bau, who cooks in the restaurant in Schloss Berg, a historically listed Renaissance castle near the border to Luxembourg, has also earned three Michelin stars.

