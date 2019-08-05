Man pleads not guilty to charges he killed 4 family members

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — A man accused of killing four family members has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder charges.

Thirty-seven-year-old Gurpreet Singh pleaded not guilty Monday in Butler County. The judge denied him bond, noting the seriousness of the case.

Sing potentially faces the death penalty if convicted.

Singh collapsed to the floor while standing during the arraignment. Deputies helped him into a chair. Singh’s attorney, Charles H. Rittgers, said he didn’t know what caused the collapse but that Singh told him he was OK.

Rittgers has said Singh is “absolutely not guilty.”

Singh called 911 on April 28 to report finding the four “on the ground and bleeding” in a West Chester apartment where he also lived.

Singh’s wife, her parents and her aunt each had gunshot wounds in the head.