30週年「小美人魚」現場音樂劇經典重現｜ABC to tackle ‘Little Mermaid’ with live production

【看英文中國郵報學英文】在迪士尼開拍真人版「小美人魚」前，美國廣播公司便搶先製作小美人魚的現場音樂劇，邀來曾經為另一個迪士尼公主「莫阿娜」配音的奧莉伊卡拉瓦爾侯(Auli’i Cravalho)來出演艾麗兒。

Before Disney films its live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid,” ABC will take a crack at it with a live production starring “Moana” actress Auli’i Cravalho as Ariel.

這齣音樂劇即將在11/5開播，還找來皇后拉蒂法飾演烏蘇拉，以及歌手夏奇飾演薩巴斯汀。

The production, to air on Nov. 5, will also star Queen Latifah as Ursula and Shaggy as Sebastian.

劇中音樂將採用卡通電影原聲帶以及曾贏得東尼獎的百老匯劇。

The music will be from the original cartoon film as well as the Tony Award-winning Broadway show.

這部小美人魚卡通今年慶祝滿三十周年。

The cartoon is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.

迪士尼計畫翻拍的真人電影將由電視劇「成長不容易」的女星荷莉貝利擔綱主角艾莉兒。此外，荷莉貝利同時是歌唱雙人組 “Chloe x Halle”中的一員。

Disney plans to remake the film with Halle Bailey from “Grown-ish” in the role of Ariel. Bailey is half of the sister duo Chloe x Halle.