宜蘭情人節、童玩節浪漫夜晚免門票 | A Guide to Valentine’s Day date! Plan a romantic night in Yilan Dongshan

【看英文中國郵報學英文】今年宜蘭情人節選在童玩節活動現場冬山河親水公園舉行，本（8）月7日七夕情人節當天不販售童玩節星光票，4點後開放民眾免門票入園，8日到11日晚上7點後，民眾同樣可以免門票入園。

The 2019 Yilan Chinese Valentine’s Day Festival will unfold between Aug. 7 and Aug. 11 at the Dongshan River Water Park — the same location as this year’s International Children’s Folklore & Folkgames Festival. On Chinese Valentine’s Day, slated for Aug. 7, the park will open to the public, free of charge, starting at 4 p.m. From Aug. 8 to 11, visitors will also be able to enter the park for free.

今年的主題是「說,我愛你」，特別設計唯美夢幻、光影璀璨的「七夕光廊鵲橋」，連接九曲橋形成一道水上銀河。

This year’s theme, which is different each year, centers on “Say, I love you.” Organizers invite you to wander through the dreamy bridge of magpies that aligns with the richly decorated Jiuqu bridge that creates a shiny milky way on the water.

此外，更規劃一系列活動，包括12分鐘遊河的「愛之船體驗」、星空下的「月光電影院」和「街頭藝人技藝秀」及每天不同主題的「每日音樂會」，邀請台語歌手翁立友及蔡佳麟、民歌手施孝榮及邰肇玫、獲得美國阿卡貝拉冠軍的尋人啟事人聲樂團、原住民瑪嘎巴嗨文化藝術團等演出精彩節目。

In addition, a series of events unfold during the festival, including the “Love Boat,” “Outdoor Cinema under the stars,” “Street Artists Show,” and “Daily Concert.” The musical event will feature Taiwanese singers Weng Li-you and Tsai Cai-ling, as well as campus folk song singers Samson Shieh and Tai Zhao-mei and award-winning Acapella group The Wanted and an Amis performance group. ●