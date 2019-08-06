為何誠品書局屹立不搖？ 網曝「成功關鍵」：根本國寶 | Secret to Eslite Bookstore’s success unveiled

【看英文中國郵報學英文】近年因為網路科技發達，許多電子書、網路租書網都絡繹崛起，雖然帶來更多便利與選擇，卻也使實體書店一間一間的關閉，就連大牌金石堂也陷入關店風潮。然而，為何書店龍頭「誠品書局」卻不受大影響，仍能於市場中屹立不搖？

With the rapid development of the Internet, an increasing number of E-books and online book-renting websites have developed in recent years. While they offer more choices and convenience to their customers, the online bookstores have also caused physical bookstores to close. Even Taiwan’s well-known bookstore Kingstone Books has been on the verge of collapse. Yet, why does the leader of the industry – Eslite Bookstore — doesn’t seem to be affected? Why does it stand strong in the market?

有人指出，誠品與其他書局的不同之處在於其對經營文化活動的重視，藉著許多講座與活動，成功將自身從簡單的書局品牌變成文化品牌！更指出「很多短視近利的經營者覺得經營這個沒有用，根本不賺錢，活動又沒幾隻貓。辦免費活動看似浪費成本實則不然，書店既然是一種文化事業，講座活動其實就是行銷活動」！

Someone pointed out that the main reason that sets Eslite Bookstore apart from others is that it highly values cultural activities. By holding lectures and cultural events, Eslite Bookstore has successfully transformed itself from merely a bookstore to a cultural brand. Although many short-sighted operators believed it’s useless to do so as it doesn’t bring extra profit to the company as very few people actually attend such events. However, it’s not true that holding cultural events is a waste of money, the commentator said. Since operating a bookstore is a culture-related business, holding lectures and events is actually a way of marketing the brand.

對此，他也解釋誠品厲害的點就在於「經營人流」。他直言書店就是實體店面，其最終目的就是希望有人來，這方面誠品做得相當好。例如複合式的經營，將書店結合其他產業等。

Some also pointed out that the most impressive thing about Eslite Bookstore is its customer flow management. The ultimate goal of a physical store is to keep the customers coming (for which they do quite a great job) by combining book-related activities with other industries.

最後，他也表示，誠品就算被稱為「台灣國寶」也沒問題，其是少數能將文化產業成功輸出的企業，商業模式更被國外大牌爭相模仿，在地價如此高的台灣，還能保持高度競爭力，並經營得如此完善，真的相當厲害！

Last but not least, the commentator said that it wouldn’t be an exaggeration to call Eslite Bookstore a “national treasure,” especially when it’s one of the few enterprises that has successfully made a business out of culture. Its business strategy was even imitated by many foreign brands. It’s truly amazing that Eslite Bookstore remains highly competitive and well managed even in a place with such high land prices like Taiwan. ●