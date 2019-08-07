七夕無處去? 秀出「情人證明」免費來場故宮南院之約 | Enjoy dancing water show on Chinese Valentine’s Day !

【看英文中國郵報學英文】國立故宮博物院嘉義南院為慶祝一年一會的七夕情人節，從今(7)日下午3時起，只要出具「情人證明」，就可免費入館參觀，更推出「快閃七夕」情人版夜間精彩水舞秀，從今天開始演出到11日為止。

A series of night-time water dancing fountain shows, themed “Pop-up Chinese Valentine’s Day,” have been organized in Southern Branch of the National Palace Museum from Aug 7 to Aug.11. In addition to the performance, free night passes for the museum were available starting at 4 p.m. today for couples who could submit a “lovers’ certificate.”

故宮南院表示，今年的七夕情人節，參訪民眾只要出示「情人證明」，就可以「免費」入館參觀！「情人證明」可以是「配偶欄互為對方」，或當場「曬恩愛」就都足以證明為情人，即可免費入場。

Visitors holding such “lovers’ certificate” could enter the museum free of charge this year to celebrate Valentine’s Day. A “Lovers’ certificate” could be obtained by presenting ID cards featuring each other spouse names or displaying some affection on the spot. ●