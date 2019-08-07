紙風車演出遭台中刁難取消！劇團總監自曝「過不去那關」 | Paper Windmill Theater blames Taichung gov’t for canceling show

【看英文中國郵報學英文】國內知名劇團「紙風車」原預定在週末到台中，但沒想到台中市政府不僅不協辦，連公益演出學校還要收場地費，導致合作破局，演出取消。

The Paper Windmill Theater, a noted non-profit performance group in Taiwan, blamed “political interference” for canceling its latest shows in Taichung.

對此，紙風車劇團創意總監李永豐今（6）日在臉書抒發心情，直指「台中市政府將公益演出的表演團體，當作是廠商，是他最過不去的關」。

“What makes me uncomfortable is that the Taichung government has seen the performance group for charity as a profit-seeking company,” Lee Yung-feng (李永豐), the founder and director of The Paper Windmill Theater, said in a post to Facebook.

李永豐指出，13 年來下鄉演出給孩子看，不只是公益演出更是「共益」演出，學校、公所合作努力一起完成。

Lee added they have put on free shows for children for 13 year. The performances have been set for a charitable purpose in cooperation with schools and local offices.

「我確實有政治立場啊！但請批評的朋友到現場看看劇、看看孩子，政治沒那麼偉大啦，我絕不中立，我一生努力都倒向孩子，我還希望未來台灣所有選舉場都不要辦造勢大會，改讓孩子有看大型演出的機會，政治不是就是在為這群沒有票的拼未來嗎？」

“I do have a political stance. But I have spent all my life putting on spectacular shows for children. Moreover, I hope that the cost of election campaigns could instead be invested in putting on great performances for children. Politics aims to fight for children’s future, doesn’t it?” ●