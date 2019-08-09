The Latest: Trump names new acting intelligence director

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump’s pick for national intelligence director (all times local):

7:25 p.m.

President Donald Trump has named Joseph Maguire, the current director of the National Counterterrorism Center, as acting national intelligence director.

In a tweet Thursday, Trump says Maguire has had a long and distinguished career in the military, retiring from the U.S. Navy in 2010.

Trump says Maguire had leadership roles throughout his career, including commander of Naval Special Warfare Command. He has also served as a fellow at Harvard University.

Maguire becomes acting director on Aug. 15, the same day current National Intelligence Director Dan Coats’ resignation takes effect.

__

6:35 p.m.

Sue Gordon, the current deputy director of national intelligence, has announced she is leaving her post on the same day that Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats’ resignation takes effect.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence, which oversees 17 U.S. intelligence agencies, has been in upheaval since Coats, who had bumped elbows with Trump, announced that he would resign effective Aug. 15.

Gordon, who has been working in the intelligence field for three decades, has decided to walk out the door the same day.

Earlier this month, the president nominated Texas GOP Rep. John Ratcliffe, but he removed himself from consideration after just five days amid criticism about his lack of intelligence experience and qualifications for the job.