孟加拉爆發大規模登革熱疫情 千人住院接受治療 | Dengue Outbreak | Thousands hospitalised in last 24hrs in Bangladesh

【看英文中國郵報學英文】孟加拉登革熱疫情嚴峻，從週三早上8點算起24小時內，至少2326名登革熱患者送醫診治。根據孟加拉健康署資料顯示，截至目前，孟加拉今年已有將近三萬五千人回報感染登革熱。

DHAKA, Bangladesh (The Daily Star/ANN) — At least 2,326 dengue patients got admitted to hospitals across the country in 24 hours since 8:00am Wednesday, taking the total to 34,666 this year, according to Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

從8月3日起每日登革熱患者人數不斷增加（7日除外）。往年孟加拉的登革熱患者從未超過一萬一千名。

The number of dengue patients at the hospitals has been increasing since August 3 except yesterday and Bangladesh never had more than 11,000 dengue cases in a year.

7日有兩名患者死亡。據傳，加上這兩名，今年的登革熱死亡人數已經來到73人。然而官方的死亡人數是29人。

Meanwhile, two people died after being diagnosed with dengue on Wednesday, taking the unofficial death toll to 73. Number of official death case is now 29.

目前有8765名患者在醫院接受治療。

Currently 8,765 patients are undergoing treatment in different hospitals.

道路交通橋樑部部長歐拜杜卡德爾八日表示，人民必須與政府合作對抗疫情而非無關緊要的批評。

Road, Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Aug. 8 urged people to cooperate with the government instead of criticising it unnecessarily to tackle the dengue prevalence.

卡德爾是在孟加拉執政黨人民聯盟（AL）於達卡達蒙帝區32號（Dhanmondi 32）舉辦的救濟安置與社會福利小組委員會會議做出登革熱疫情的回應。當天也是孟加拉開國總統夫人（Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib）的誕辰紀念日。

He said this while speaking at a programme organised by AL Relief and Social Welfare sub-committee at Dhanmondi 32 in the city, marking the birthday of Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib.

同時身為執政黨秘書長的卡德爾說道，總理指導加強環境清潔，並強調現在唯一的任務是終止登革熱對人民帶來的生命威脅。

Referring to the Prime Minister’s directives to intensify the cleanliness drive, Quader, also the AL general secretary, said, “Now the only work is to check the life-threatening dengue.”

除了敦促人民保持自家與工作環境乾淨，卡德爾說，達卡南北市政府與其他關心疫情的組織合作以減緩登革熱疫情。

Urging all to keep their own homes and workplaces clean, Quader said the two city corporations of Dhaka and other organisations concerned are working in a coordinated manner to eliminate dengue.

孟加拉民族黨（BNP）批評AL對於控制登革熱疫情無能為力，卡德爾回應指稱BNP並未盡到在野黨監督的責任。

Regarding BNP’s claim of the government’s failure in controlling dengue, Quader said, “BNP itself has failed to play its due role as a responsible opposition party.”

卡德爾表示，希望BNP先承認自己的失敗再來批評政府。

He suggested BNP to recognise its own failure first before talking about the government’s failure.