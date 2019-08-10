宏達電手機在英國全面下架 股價急墜 | HTC stops selling smartphones in U.K., shares plunge

【看英文中國郵報學英文】先前英國廣播電台BBC報導，據傳因涉嫌侵害專利，台灣手機大廠宏達電決定將最新手機於英國全面下架。對此，宏達電拒絕作出任何回應。

HTC Corp. declined to comment on a BBC report earlier this week about the Taiwan-based company alleged decision to stop selling its latest models in the U.K. amid patent disputes.

投資人對於侵權爭議非常失望。

Investors have reacted negatively to the news though.

除了侵權爭議，七月手機銷售量令投資人更失望。宏達電七月銷售量較上個月掉了幾乎70%，導致股價下跌近8個百分點。

Beyond the patent dispute, investors were disappointed by July sales. The company experienced a nearly 70 percent month-on-month plunge in sales last month which sent shares tumbling almost 8 percent.

今年七月的股價是自2002年3月宏達電於台灣上市以來最低紀錄。

The July figure was the lowest since HTC listed on Taiwan’s stock market in March 2002.

宏達電證實公司在英國遭指控侵害專利。宏達電因汽車電話開發的無線技術，長期以來與德國研發公司IPcom有侵權糾紛。

Still, HTC confirmed that it has been accused of infringing on patents in the U.K. The company has been long involved in a patent dispute with IPcom, a Germany-based IP licensing company, over a wireless technology developed for car phones.

專家指出，宏達電無法在全球競爭激烈的手機市場取得一席之地，而虛擬實境的開發也無法補救急速下滑的手機銷售。

Analysts said HTC has been unable to find a niche for its products in the fiercely competitive global smartphone market, and its VR business has not been able to make up for the slumping phone sales.