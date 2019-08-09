Why the Germans love their allotment gardens

A neat patchwork of allotment gardens can be found all over Germany. This week on Meet the Germans, Rachel finds out why there are so many hobby gardeners here — and why they have a bit of a reputation.

Rachel moved from the UK to Germany in 2016. As a relative newcomer she casts a fresh eye over German clichés and shares her experiences of settling into German life. Every two weeks she explores a new topic — from beer to nudity to complicated grammar.

You’ll find more from Meet the Germans on YouTube or at dw.com/MeettheGermans.