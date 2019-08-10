Jutanugarn hits the front at Ladies Scottish Open

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland (AP) — Thailand’s Moriya Jutanugarn shot a four-under 67 to take a one-stroke lead after the third round of the Ladies Scottish Open on Saturday.

Overnight leader Mi Jung Hur returned a 70 to share second place on 15-under-par 198 with fellow South Korean Jeongeun Lee, who went round in 66 at the Renaissance Club in East Lothian.

Mi Hyang Lee is alone in fourth spot on 201 after a 68.

Jutanugarn’s sister Ariya is in joint fifth position on 203 together with Carly Booth, Chella Choi, Jane Park and Anne van Dam.

