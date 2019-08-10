Copenhagen hit by second blast in four days

An explosion went off outside a police station in the Copenhagen district of Norrebro on Saturday, injuring no one but causing some damage to the building, police said.

The newspaper Ekstra Bladet reported that police are searching for a man seen running from the scene.

The blast came after an explosion outside the Danish Tax Agency in the normally calm city on Tuesday. The detonation shattered windows and damaged the facade as well as slightly injuring one person.

Police said they believed the blast to be a deliberate act, but that the timing indicated that no one was intended to be harmed.

It remains unclear whether the two incidents are connected.

Denmark, which has a population of 5.7 million, rarely sees acts of serious violence.

tj/amp (dpa, Reuters)

