警民對峙！尖沙咀快閃示威 | Riot Police unleash tear gas to clear protesters

【看英文中國郵報學英文】香港警方於星期天晚上突擊搜查尖沙咀柏麗街購物大道的九龍購物及夜生活區，釋放催淚瓦斯以清除抗議者。

Hong Kong Police swooped down Park Lane Shopper’s Boulevard in Tsim Sha Tsui – a shopping and nightlife district in Kowloon – on Sunday evening, unleashing tear gas to clear protesters.

由於警方禁止的抗議活動因緊張局勢高漲而在北角爆發了戰鬥，另一邊機場靜坐則持續了第三天。

Fights also broke out in North Point as tensions ran high for the protests that were banned by police, while the airport sit-in continues for a third day.

週日唯一獲批准的抗議活動，本來計劃在維多利亞公園舉行集會，卻演變成非法遊行，使反政府抗議者與香港警方對峙。

The only approved protest for Sunday, which was planned as a rally in Victoria Park, morphed into an illegal march with anti-government protesters engaging in a stand-off with police in Wan Chai.

防暴警察週日晚間發射催淚瓦斯作為回應，試圖驅散亞洲金融中心各地的示威遊行。

Riot police responded by firing tear gas late Sunday to try to disperse the demonstrations in various parts of the Asian financial capital.

抗議者使用交通錐覆蓋防暴警察發射的催淚彈，但無濟於事。

Protesters use traffic cones to cover the tear gas canisters fired by riot policemen but to no avail.

抗議活動正在產生另一個可能與防暴警察攤牌的夜晚。

The protests are setting up another night of likely showdowns with riot police. ●