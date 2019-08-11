US rapper A$AP Rocky released from Swedish jail

US rapper A$AP Rocky and two members of his entourage on Friday were freed from a jail in Sweden, where they had been held since early July after being charged with assault.

The three men are still awaiting the judges’ verdict, but they were allowed to return to the US while deliberations take place. The verdict is expected on August 14.

The 30-year-old rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was accused of beating 19-year-old Mustafa Jafari on June 30 outside a fast food restaurant in central Stockholm.

The case gained notoriety after President Donald Trump publicly lobbied Sweden’s government to release the rapper, though Sweden rebuked Trump by saying they could not interfere with the country’s justice system.

Trump celebrated the release with a tweet on Friday, saying he hoped the rapper was “on his way to the United States from Sweden.” Mayers reportedly arrived in the US late Friday evening.

If he is found guilty, Mayers faces up to two years in prison. On Thursday, during questioning, the rapper admitted to having punched the 19-year-old but said he had done so in self-defense.

A key issue determining whether or not Mayers would be released was whether or not the rapper hit the young man with a bottle.

One of the witnesses, who initially had told police that he did, revised her story on Friday, testifying that she didn’t actually see Mayers hit the man with a bottle.

A ‘humbling’ experience

Mayers wrote on his Instagram account that the monthlong detainment in Sweden had been “a very difficult and humbling experience.”

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all of my fans, friends and anyone across the globe who supported me during these last few weeks. I can’t begin to describe how grateful I am for all of you,” he said.

The three suspects were seen hugging each other in court after being told they would be released. Some members of the public that had gathered outside the courthouse cheered loudly.

A private plane was waiting at Stockholm Arlanda Airport to bring the suspects back to the US later in the evening, according to Swedish media.

jcg/cmk (Reuters, AP)

