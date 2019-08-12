Japan diving in strong ahead of Rugby World Cup

SUVA (The Japan News/ANN) – Kenki Fukuoka scores a try for Japan during Pacific Nations Cup rugby action against the United States at ANZ Stadium in the Fijian capital of Suva on Saturday as the Brave Blossoms rolled to a 34-20 victory.

With the win, the Brave Blossoms clinched the tournament title for the first time in eight years by going 3-0, including victories over Fiji and Tonga.

Japan is scheduled to play South Africa in Kumagaya, Saitama Prefecture, on Sept. 6 before starting its Rugby World Cup campaign in the Sept. 20 tourney opener against Russia.

By Bews Desk