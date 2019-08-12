Germany’s 16 states: Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania

Plenty of water, not too many people — if you’re looking for peace and quiet, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania is for you. Only in summer do the beaches on the Baltic Sea coast sometimes get really full.

The Baltic Sea island of Rügen

Miles of beaches belong to Rügen as well as the steep coast with the famous chalk cliffs and the UNESCO World Natural Heritage Jasmund National Park. Germany’s largest island is also one of the places with the most hours of sunshine in Germany. What are you waiting for? Let’s go!

Seaside resort Warnemünde

The ships between the piers, the 150-meter-wide sandy beach and the promenade with the venerable lighthouse have long since made the former fishing village on the Warnow a popular holiday resort on the Baltic coast. At any time of the year.

Sunbathing and natural wonders

Along its 2200 kilometers of coastline in Germany there are many more reasons why the Baltic Sea is a favorite destination for Germans.

Schwerin Castle

Twelve lakes extend into the center of Schwerin. One of the most beautiful castles in Mecklenburg, the Schwerin City Palace, rises picturesquely on an island. The Grand Dukes of Mecklenburg-Schwerin had it built in the 19th century in the style of a historic French moated castle.

Müritz National Park

You can easily sail around Lake Müritz In the south of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania in a houseboat, as Check-in host Lukas Stege found out. It’s the largest lake in the Mecklenburg lake district, much of which is a nature protection area, and the largest that lies entirely within Germany.

Your trip to Germany

Are you looking for recommendations for your visit to Germany? We’ve got them: Tips for Germany — state by state.