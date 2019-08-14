Cathay Pacific cancels Taipei-Hong Kong flights amid protests

TAIPEI (CNA) — Cathay Pacific Airways has canceled some of its flights between Hong Kong and Taipei scheduled for Wednesday and postponed the departure of several others due to protests at Hong Kong’s International Airport.

Cathay Pacific has canceled its flights CX421 and CX479 from Taipei to Hong Kong, flights CX402, CX478, CX464 and CX408 from Hong Kong to Taipei, and flight CX421 from Seoul to Taipei.

It also postponed the departures of flights CX407, CX469, and CX451 from Taipei to Hong Kong, according to the company’s official website.

Also on Wednesday, Cathay Dragon, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cathay Pacific, has canceled flight KA438 from Hong Kong to Kaohsiung and postponed the departures of flights KA451, KA453, and KA457 from Kaohsiung to Hong Kong and flight KA430 from Hong Kong to Kaohsiung.

Meanwhile, EVA Airways, one of Taiwan’s largest airlines, canceled its BR828 flight from Hong Kong to Taipei scheduled for Wednesday morning.

The carrier said the flight was scheduled to fly back to Taiwan on Wednesday after being parked at Hong Kong International Airport overnight. However, it decided to fly the plane back to Taiwan without paid passengers soon after it arrived in Hong Kong on Tuesday.

No changes have been made so far to any of China Airlines’ Taipei-Hong Kong flights scheduled for Wednesday.

By Wang Shu-fen and Elizabeth Hsu