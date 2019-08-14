「恐怖大媽」奧塔薇亞史班森 獲頒同志權益教育組織靈感獎 | Octavia Spencer to be honored by gay-rights education group

【看英文中國郵報學英文】致力於美國族群的友善教育環境組織 「GLSEN」 (Gay, Lesbian and Straight Education Network)將於今年的盛會中頒發獎項給女星奧塔薇亞史班森(Octavia Spencer)。

Octavia Spencer will be honored by the Gay, Lesbian and Straight Education Network with its Inspiration Award at a gala later this year.

GLSEN週二宣布，十月將於加州比佛利山莊舉行頒獎典禮，並透露曾出演「姊妹」、「關鍵少數」等電影的人氣女星奧塔薇亞將獲頒殊榮。

The group known as GLSEN announced Tuesday that the star of “Hidden Figures and “The Help” will receive the honor at the group’s Respect Awards, presented in October in Beverly Hills, California.

GLSEN的執行長Eliza Byard在聲明中表示，奧塔薇亞在演藝生涯中致力於推廣多元的社會價值，是同志團體堅定的盟友。

GLSEN Executive Director Eliza Byard said in a statement that Spencer “has devoted her career to diverse storytelling, promoting social good and is a steadfast ally for the LGBTQ community.”

GLSEN是1990年由一眾美國麻省老師聯合開辦的組織，目的為改善同志族群的中小學生在學校被欺凌的情況。此組織自2004年起每年皆舉辦頒獎典禮。

GLSEN was founded in 1990 to address LGBT issues in K-12 education, and has presented the Respect Awards since 2004.

過去獲獎的人包括演員凱莉·華盛頓及艾蓮朋佩」。

The group’s past honorees have included Kerry Washington and Ellen Pompeo.