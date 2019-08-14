Time and Eternity, part one

Whenever Patricia Kopatchinskaja is at work, one can expect something special. “I want to show the audience and the musicians that we are a unity, an entirety,” she told DW. “When they walk in, they find a sacred space. You get the same impression when you enter a church. The light is different, the people move differently. They lower their voices, the acoustic is different too. I want to embrace the audience and to welcome them, to say: We share this sacred space now.”

Patricia Kopatchinskaja loves to compile seldom-heard works across genres and from various eras into a total work of art, with the overall effect being fantastical, surprising and fascinating.

This time Patricia Kopatchinskaja and the Camerata Bern devised a program whose central idea was remembering the victims of tyranny, most of all, Nazism. The centerpiece of the program is a great, tragic piece: the Funeral Concerto by Karl Amadeus Hartmann, framed by John Zorn’s Kol Nidrei and You Fell Victim to a Fateful Struggle, a Russian song that mourns the victims of the Russian Revolution.

“I wanted to achieve a blend of church, concert, faith, emotions and love,” said Kopatchinskaja. “And the listeners should have a precise idea of what these works are about. In the violin concerto by Hartmann for example, you hear desperation in every note. He wrote it in 1939 before the war had begun, but it was evident what was going on in Germany. Or at least it was clear to intellectuals like Hartmann.”

John Zorn

Kol Nidre for string quartet

Karl Amadeus Hartmann

Concerto funebre for violin and strings

Anton Arkhangelsky / Nikolai Ikonikov

You fell victim to a fateful struggle (“Immortal Victims,” 1905)

performed by:

Patricia Kopatchinskaja, violin

Camerata Bern

Patricia Kopatchinskaja, conductor

Recorded by West German Radio, Cologne (WDR) in the World Conference Center, Bonn on September 10, 2018

Pyotr Il’yich Tchaikovsky

Violin concerto in D Major, op. 35, 2nd movement

Patricia Kopatchinskaja, violin

MusicAeterna

Teodor Currentzis, conductor

on Sony Classical

Fazil Say

Sonata for violin and piano, op. 7, 1st, second and 5th movements (excerpt)

Patricia Kopatchinskaja, violin

Fazil Say, piano

on OPUS 111 0822186051467