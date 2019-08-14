周董監製電影《叱咤風雲》釋出花絮 | Behind the scenes of Jay Chou’s upcoming film released

【看英文中國郵報學英文】職業賽車電影《叱咤風雲》釋出花絮導演篇，曝光真實賽車競速、山路飆速等畫面，更有監製周杰倫在現場與導演討論劇本的鏡頭，以及昆凌和曹佑寧的感情戲。

The upcoming film ‘Nezha’(叱吒風雲), produced by Taiwanese singer and songwriter, Jay Chou, has released videos of behind the scenes, showing clips of car racing and the romance duo in the movie, starring model Hannah Quinlivan and actor Tsao Yu-ning (曹佑寧).

陳奕先是MV導演出身，也與周杰倫、劉畊宏等幕後團隊主力是至交，共同籌劃電影《叱咤風雲》長達6年的時間，他坦白說「賽車」其實是大家一直不敢觸碰的題材，光處理「車」就非常燒錢，加上還需要飛車、翻車、摔車特技等等都需要真人拍攝，非常艱難。

Jem Chen, the director of Nezha, is known for his music video production. Together with Jay Chou, Will Liu and others behind the scenes, they have been planning this movie for the past 6 years. He explained that car racing is a very challenging theme to recreate in a movie, due to the high costs of sports cars and the need of professional racers.

陳奕先也透露《叱咤風雲》片名的四個字，分別代表片中四位主角的性格。

Jem Chen revealed that four Chinese characters in the film title each represent one of the four leading roles in the film.

《叱咤風雲》描述一個賽車模擬器冠軍杜傑克（曹佑寧飾），為了暗戀已久的女神呂莉莉（昆凌飾），挑戰從未接觸過的真實賽車，車王李一飛（范逸臣飾）看他毫無賽道經驗，不過是個愛玩遊戲的宅男，對他嗤之以鼻，沒想到不被看好的杜傑克，竟然有意想不到的表現。《叱咤風雲》預計2019上映。

Nezha is about the story of a man, who is the champion of a simulated car racing game, taking up the challenge of doing a real car racing game for his lover. Despite his lack of actual racing experience, his performance will leave professional racers and the audience shocked. The film is expected to be released this year.