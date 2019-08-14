Man shot by police in Kansas ID'd; search for wife continues

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Authorities on Wednesday identified the Kansas man who said he killed his wife before being fatally shot by police in a popular shopping area located near his home.

Charles Pearson, 51, of Johnson County, Kansas, was the man who walked into a Country Inn & Suites Tuesday and told the general manager he killed his wife, said Jonathon Westbrook, a spokesman for Kansas City, Kansas, police. Pearson told the general manager he was armed and heading to the nearby Legends Outlet shopping district.

Pearson was waiting for officers when they arrived at an intersection near the inn. He got out of the car with a rifle and ignored demands to put the weapon down. Eventually, Pearson fired several shots at officers, who returned fire and killed him, Westbrook said.

Overland Park police said Tuesday they were searching for 49-year-old Sylvia Ussery-Pearson, who hasn’t been seen since leaving her home Monday. Ussery-Pearson is listed in 2018 property records as Pearson’s wife.

Her disappearance is “extremely out of character for her,” police said in a statement Tuesday.

Overland Park police planned to update information about the search later Wednesday.

Cass County, Missouri, officials on Tuesday searched a patch of land outside of Harrisonville that belonged to U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler.

Hartzler’s spokesman, Steve Walsh, confirmed Tuesday that police were looking for Sylvia Ussery-Pearson on Hartzler’s land about 40 miles (64.37 kilometers) south of Kansas City.

Walsh said Wednesday the Hartzlers didn’t know the missing woman or Pearson.

The search for Ussery-Pearson has ended at the site but three deputies continued to comb the area for clues in the case, Walsh said.

Johnson County District Court online records show Charles Pearson was charged last year with misdemeanor criminal damage to property after an incident in Lenexa on Oct. 8, 2018, that referenced a woman named Sylvia Pearson, according to The Kansas City Star.

Charles Pearson, who allegedly broke a mirror, was booked into the Johnson County jail and released the next day after posting bond. The court records indicate a diversion agreement in the case was signed Nov. 28, 2018.