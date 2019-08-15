AP source: Hickenlooper expected to end 2020 bid on Thursday

DENVER (AP) — John Hickenlooper is expected to drop out of the Democratic presidential primary on Thursday.

That’s according to a person close to the former Colorado governor who wasn’t authorized to speak publicly before the announcement and who spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday night on condition of anonymity.

Hickenlooper ran as a moderate who could unite warring factions of the country. But his genial, quirky style never caught on with a Democratic electorate hungry for a candidate who could take the fight to President Donald Trump.

By the end, Hickenlooper was on his second campaign team and struggling to raise money. He registered at 1% or lower in polls.

It’s unclear whether Hickenlooper will now challenge Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner, who is considered the country’s most vulnerable Republican senator.