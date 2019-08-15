台灣藝人表態！歐陽娜娜、利晴天挺港警：理智都去哪了？｜Taiwanese entertainers Nana Ou-Yang, Sky Li support Hong Kong police

【看英文中國郵報學英文】近來的香港反送中示威運動有失控現象，不少大陸藝人先是轉發「護旗手」文章，近日對港警遭民眾攻擊，也紛紛分享「我支持香港警察」貼文，力挺第一線執法人員。引人矚目的是，台灣藝人利晴天、歐陽娜娜也跟著表態，掀起議論。

As the anti-extradition bill protests in Hong Kong reach a boiling point, many Chinese entertainers showed their support for the Hong Kong police force on social media. Others noticed that some Taiwanese entertainers such as Nana Ou-Yang and Sky Li also spoke up online, siding with the police.

在大陸人氣火熱的歐陽娜娜，昨（14）日在微博發文，她在文中標記「香港是中國香港」，並轉PO陸媒《人民日報》發的「我也支持香港警察」紅色標語力挺港警，貼文一出，大陸網友大讚，「娜比超棒的」、「中國新一代年輕人該有的思想和態度，你都有了，愛自己的國家，正確的思想價值觀，給愛你的粉絲帶來了很多正能量」！

Nana Ou-Yang, who has numerous fans in mainland China, posted a statement “Hong Kong belongs to China” on Weibo Aug 14. She also reposted an image with the slogan “I support Hong Kong police” in red from the newspaper People’s Daily. Her actions received praise from mainland netizens on Weibo, “This is the attitude and mindset that new generations of China should have. You love your country and bring positivity to your fans.”

台灣出身、曾演出多部台劇，也上過《康熙來了》、《綜藝玩很大》等節目的利晴天，昨也在IG貼出「我支持香港警察，你們可以打我了」的照片，寫下：「理智都去哪兒了？」沒想到，大批台灣網友灌爆留言區，怒酸：「人民幣真香」、「不要說你來自臺灣，你不配擁有這裡一切」、「沒有人在乎你支持誰」！

Taiwanese actor Sky Li, who has been on several popular TV shows, shared the same post yesterday, accusing the Hong Kong people of irrational behavior. He then received a backlash from Taiwanese netizens, “Don’t say that you come from Taiwan, you don’t deserve to be here!”.