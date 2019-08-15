Time and Eternity, part two

This hour of music revolves around Patricia Kopatchinskaja, who writes that every human being has a place where he or she feels at home — a country, a family, or a type of music — and that she is lucky enough to have a home in all three of those categories. That home country is Moldavia, and her family has a father who was the most famous cimbalom virtuoso in the former Soviet Union, Viktor Kopatchinsky. We’ll hear father and daughter team up in Ravel’s Tzigane, set for violin and cimbalom.

Patricia Kopatchinskaja is the present artistic director of Camerata Bern, the string ensemble whose programs are always more than a string of beautiful works.

Our program is a lament, and a tribute. To whom? Patricia Kopatchinskaja has customarily expansive words: “I mourn for the world and for the love between us human beings who in a heartbeat can become either victims of violence — or perpetrators. I want people to think about what happened and never to forget it. These works tell that story of pain and desperation, and I hope that love emerges victorious in the end.”

Searching for ways out of the earthly veil of tears, Patricia Kopatchinskaja and the Camerata Bern find moments of consolation and redemption in pieces having to do with the Passion of Christ. Polyptyque, a violin concerto by Frank Martin, is one such piece, inspired by a painting of the Passion of Christ from the year 1300 that the composer Frank Martin saw in the cathedral of Sienna. In his composition, the composer depicts the Last Supper, Judas’s kiss, Gethsemane, Christ with Pontius Pilate and the Resurrection.

Kopatchinskaja explains, “In his story of the Passion, Martin left out a central image: the crucifixion! Nobody knows why. He never wrote or talked about it. So at the point where that image is missing, we decided to play Crux, a piece depicting the crucifixion by Lubos Fiser, another composer you only seldom hear. A jarring, powerful piece of music!”

More than just a statement on the crucifixion of Christ, Crux is also Fiser’s reaction to the invasion of Soviet forces in Prague in 1968.

Maurice Ravel

Tzigane, version for violin and cimbalom (excerpt)

Patricia Kopatchinskaja, violin

Viktor Kopatschinsky, cimbalom

on NAIVE 0822186051931

Guillaume de Machaut

Kyrie and Gloria from the Mass of Our Lady

Frank Martin

Polyptyque – six images on the Passion of Christ for violin and two small string ensembles, first five images

Lubos Fiser

Crux for violin, percussion and bells

Frank Martin

Polyptyque – six images on the Passion of Christ for violin and two small string ensembles, sixth image

Johann Sebastian Bach

O Große Lieb’, o Lieb’, choral from the St. John Passion

performed by:

Patricia Kopatchinskaja, violin

Camerata Bern

Patricia Kopatchinskaja, conductor

Recorded by West German Radio, Cologne (WDR) in the World Conference Center, Bonn on September 10, 2018