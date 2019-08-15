好萊塢大片宣傳曲是他唱的！練到一半左眼突爆血｜Frontman of Taiwanese band Quarterback has adverse health reaction during rehearsal.

【看英文中國郵報學英文】鐵漢樂團「四分衛」的新歌〈想要淋雨的人〉，成為好萊塢硬漢傑瑞德巴特勒在暑期大片《全面攻佔3天使救援》的宣傳曲，唱出背負沉重壓力卻有苦難言的心聲。

Taiwanese band, Quarterback, is behind the theme song of the new Hollywood movie starring Gerard Butler and Morgan Freeman, Angel Has Fallen. Titled ‘Standing in the Rain’ (literal translation of 〈想要淋雨的人〉), the hit song was recorded for the film’s debut in Taiwan.

這首〈想要淋雨的人〉由主唱阿山創作的新歌，最初的創作起源其實來自於阿山自己的一幅義賣畫作，阿山表示：「今年年初台北新藝術博覽會有個義賣活動，我畫了一幅畫送給他們做義賣，那幅畫就叫『想要淋雨的人』。因為印象很深刻，就把這個名字記在心裡面，之後決定把它寫成歌。」

The song, produced by Quarterback’s lead vocalist Spark Chen (阿山), was inspired by a painting he did for a charity event. “Earlier this year, the Art Revolution Taipei Exhibition hosted a charitable auction, and as a gift, I did a painting for them called ‘Standing in the Rain’” he explained, “The impression it left really stuck with me, and so I decided to make it into a song.”

有趣的是，這首歌在混音完成後，許多阿山的朋友聽完發現他寫出來的歌無論是情境或是字眼都跟「雨」有關，阿山因此笑說：「原本我沒注意到，但後來仔細想想，好像是真的，雖然不是故意或特別強調，但也許在不知不覺中，下雨對我有某種程度的情感，可以激發創作！」阿山還笑說：「不過我不會為了創作而特別站在淋雨就是了，這樣也太苦情！」

After listening to Spark’s new song, many of his friends pointed out that a lot of his songs, in one way or another, are associated with rain. Spark laughed it off and said, “I didn’t even realize this pattern myself until someone mentioned it. It’s true that a lot of the songs I produce have rain as the theme or is part of the lyrics. Maybe rain triggers certain emotions in me and stimulates my creative muscles!” But he added that, “I would never stay in the rain just for inspiration though! Wouldn’t put myself through that!”

最近在忙著「2019麻雀音樂祭」彩排的四分衛，最近也卯起來練唱，沒想到在彩排時竟然發生主唱阿山眼球爆血的危機，阿山笑說：「可能太珍惜大家練唱時間，所以我唱得特別用力，結果才一唱完去廁所照鏡子時發現左眼球竟然爆血絲，看起來有點可怕！」

Quarterback had been preparing for last week’s Sparrow Music Festival when Spark suffered from a burst blood vessel in his eye. He jokingly said, “Maybe since we took our rehearsals so seriously, I really exerted myself when singing. I only realized my eye was red when I saw myself in the mirror after rehearsing. It was a rather scary sight to behold.”