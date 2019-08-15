Spanish aid boat with 147 migrants anchored off Italian isle

ROME (AP) — A Spanish aid boat with 147 rescued migrants aboard is anchored off a southern Italian island as Italy’s ministers spar over their fate.

Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, bolstered by a court ruling, is blocking Open Arms from docking on Thursday.

But Defense Minister Elisabetta Trenta, saying politics can’t lose its humanity, has refused to sign off on Salvini’s docking ban.

Open Arms, which already in Italian waters, wants to dock at Lampedusa island.

Salvini says Italy has already taken too many rescued migrants in past years and insists other European Union nations take the migrants, who have been aboard nearly two weeks.

Italian RAI state radio says two navy ships are nearby to evacuate the children, a day after Premier Giuseppe Conte asked Salvini to allow them to leave.