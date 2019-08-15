緬甸爆首例非洲豬瘟！　今起帶豬肉入境最高罰100萬 | Taiwan raises fine for bringing in pork products after Myanmar reported ASF outbreak

【看英文中國郵報學英文】非洲豬瘟中央災害應變中心14日指出，緬甸14日向世界動物衛生組織（OIE）通報發生非洲豬瘟案例。

On Aug. 14, Myanmar reported an outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF) to the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE), according to the Council of Agriculture (COA).

緬甸是亞洲地區繼中國大陸、蒙古、越南、柬埔寨、北韓及寮國後第7個發生非洲豬瘟疫情的國家。

Following China, Mongolia, Vietnam, Cambodia, North Korea and Laos, Myanmar is now the 7th country in Asia that has reported ASF outbreak.

依據OIE疫情資訊，疫情發生在該國東部撣邦的豬場，案例場1場，計有15頭發病，12頭死亡，同場另53頭撲殺，該場位於緬甸與中國大陸雲南省交界，且靠近寮國。推測發生原因為引入活豬、非法走私豬隻及使用廚餘餵飼等原因。

According to the OIE, ASF was found in a hoggery located in Shan State, eastern Myanmar. Fifteen pigs were infected with ASF virus, 12 had died, and the other 53 pigs that share the same hut were culled. The hoggery is located near the border between Myanmar and China’s Yunnan Province, but also adjacent to Laos. Possible causes of the outbreak include importing live hogs, illegal smuggling of hogs, and the use of food scraps as animal feeds.

中央應變中心說，有鑑於緬甸鄰近中國大陸，且與我國有直航航班，我國早在今年2月23日起，即將該國列入高風險地區，以X光機百分百檢查入境旅客託運行李及手提行李。

Due to Myanmar’s proximity to China and easy traveling between Taiwan and Myanmar with direct flights, the government had already categorized Myanmar as a high-risk area for ASF on earlier this year in February. This means that the luggage of visitors arriving from Myanmar would all be subjected to X-ray scan.

值此疫情在亞洲擴散時刻，應變中心特別呼籲，國內養豬業者應儘速提升養豬場生物安全防護措施，嚴防疫病入侵。應變中心也提醒往來臺灣與緬甸兩地的旅客，千萬不要違規自該攜帶豬肉產品入境，違者將遭重罰，首次將罰20萬元，第2次將罰至100萬元，民眾切勿以身試法。

Due to widespread AFS in the region, the emergency center reminds hoggeries in Taiwan to stay alert and increase preventive measures. People entering Taiwan are warned against bringing any pork products into the country. First-time violators will face a fine of NT$200,000, while repeated violation will be penalized with a fine of NT$1 million.