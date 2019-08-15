在地樂團赴仁川爭光圈粉 歌迷搶合照 ｜Local bands perform in Korea’s Incheon city

【看英文中國郵報學英文】董事長樂團、八十八顆芭樂籽、美秀集團、草屯囝仔日前在文化部影視及流行音樂產業局邀請下參加韓國仁川音樂節，韓國媒體以「來自臺灣樂團音樂熱浪席捲韓國」來形容此次演出。另外，9月底美秀集團將與麋先生、拍謝少年前往首爾「ZANDARI FESTA音樂節」演出。

Local bands from Taiwan including “The Chairman”, “88 balaz” “Amazing Show”, and “CaoTunBoyz” were invited by the Bureau of Audiovisual and Music Industry Development to perform at Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival this year. Korean media portrays the event as “Taiwanese music creating a sensation in Korea.”. Also, bands including “Amazing Show”, “Mixer”, “Sorry Youth” are scheduled to attend Zandari Festa music festival at the end of September.

董事長樂團與草屯囝仔的合作演出，融合搖滾與嘻哈，震撼韓國歌迷，現場民眾跟著節奏搖擺，好不熱鬧。

The bands “The Chairman” and “CaoTunBoyz” performed together on stage, combining rock and hip-hop and shaking up their Korean fans.

草屯囝仔表示，這是第一次出國表演，感覺很興奮，站在舞台上，音樂零距離。董事長樂團也用說唱介紹台灣美食，包括珍珠奶茶、蚵仔煎、臭豆腐、牛肉麵等等，台下韓國粉絲也熱情回喊：「yummy！」

“CaoTunBoyz” said that they’re excited about playing abroad for the first time, while “The Chairman” introduced Taiwanese cuisines including boba milk tea, Oyster omelette, stinky tofu, and beef noodles via hip-hop during the performance, as onlooking fans chanted “Yummy!”.

第二次來韓演出的八十八顆芭樂籽，他們獨特的搖滾風格使他們在韓國累積不少知名度。演出結束後，就有韓國歌迷搶著拍照。阿強表示：「臺灣音樂節重氣氛，韓國則是收音很乾淨。」

It’s the second time that “88 balaz” performs in Korea, where they have become famous for their unique style of music. After the show, many Korean fans rushed to take photos with them. The lead singer, Balaz Lee stated, “Taiwanese music festivals strive for a good atmosphere, while Korea’s festivals care about having a cleaner sound.”