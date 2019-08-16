30年的改變？成龍曾聲援64天安門 今卻成領頭「護旗手」｜Jackie Chan sparks anger as he turns to pro-Beijing supporters

【看英文中國郵報學英文】香港反送中持續延燒，許多華語圈藝人也紛紛表態支持香港警察，加上上日前發生的五星紅旗丟海中的事件，臉書藝人也紛紛在微博轉發「我是護旗手」的貼文。港星成龍也將在 818 成為「領頭護旗手」帶領大陸民眾站上天安門廣場「聲援」香港、守護「愛國熱情」。

As pro-democracy, anti-police-brutality protests continue in Hong Kong, many actors and artists in the Chinese-speaking entertainment industry have expressed support for Beijing and Hong Kong police force on social media. The legend of martial art, Jackie Chan, has also been the spotlight of heated online debates, due to his pro-Beijing stance, as well as his involvement in the demonstration that will take place on Aug. 18 in Tiananmen Square. The demonstration is for celebrating Chinese patriotism and protect ‘democracy’ from Hong Kong’s resistance.

有網友挖出 30 年前，成龍聲援 64 天安門事件的照片。這名網友在 PTT 八卦版發文，並說：「看來香港廢青終於激起偉大中國人民的民主意識，居然連中國政協代表成龍大哥都站出來了！」。

A netizen posted a photo of Jackie Chan from 30 years ago on PTT. The photo was from an event in support of the Tiananmen Square movement. Along with the photo, the netizen commented that, “the protests against Beijing and Carrie Lam seem to have evoked Chinese nationalism, and encouraged members of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), like Jackie Chan, to step in and protect ‘democracy’ from Hong Kong’s resistance.”

貼文一出也引發網友熱議：「成龍護民主你信」「政治正確可以遊行」；但也有網友認為：「時空背景不同啦」。

The post has led to heated discussions online, with netizens leaving comments such as: “Jackie Chan protecting ‘democracy’? No one will buy into that,” “You can demonstrate on the street only if you are politically correct….” But netizens also pointed out that comparing nowadays to 30 years ago is not a fair comparison, considering the societal, economic and geopolitical changes that have taken place in the past three decades.