Trump tells staff to consider buying Greenland: report

White House aides have reportedly looked into the possibility of the US buying Greenland after President Donald Trump mooted the idea on multiple occasions.

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) on Thursday cited unnamed advisors as saying the US leader asked his staff to “look into the idea” of purchasing the world’s largest island.

The report said that Trump, who is scheduled to make his first visit to Denmark early next month, has repeatedly asked advisers whether the US could acquire the territory, three-quarters of which is covered by a permanent ice sheet.

The sources said he had expressed interest in the autonomous Danish territory’s resources and geopolitical importance.

The WSJ said Trump may seek to strengthen Washington’s military presence in the Arctic — Thule Air Base is currently the US’s northernmost installation.

The Associated Press later cited an anonymous Trump ally who admitted that the president had discussed the idea but was not serious about it.

There is no indication that a Greenland purchase will be on the agenda for his talks with Danish officials.

It wouldn’t be the first time an American leader tried to buy the island. In 1946, the US proposed to pay Denmark $100 million (€90 million) to buy Greenland after flirting with the idea of swapping land in Alaska for strategic parts of the Arctic island.

mm/rc (AP, dpa)

