吳慷仁喜迎國際酷兒影展開幕片《俗辣婚禮》歡慶同婚元年 | 2019 Taiwan International Queer Film Festival kicks off

【看英文中國郵報學英文】2019「第六屆台灣國際酷兒影展」昨（15日）晚在台北新光影城揭開序幕，本屆影展大使吳慷仁，也前來與觀眾一起觀賞充滿美式喜劇風格、笑鬧歡樂的開幕片《娘娘的俗辣婚禮》。

2019 Taiwan International Queer Film festival started on Aug. 15 at Taipei Shin Kong Cinema, inviting Taiwanese actor Chris Wu as ambassador to the opening comedy “A Very Sordid Wedding.”

吳慷仁致詞表示：「很高興能加入酷兒影展這個大家庭，希望透過影展這些多元的電影，讓大家看到跨性雙性或變性、各種性別，有許多不同的可能性，也希望大家都可以得到平等的對待。」

On the opening ceremony, Chris Wu said: “Welcome to the queer film festival! I hope that different sexual orientation groups (LGBTQ+) can be seen through films and receive equal treatment.”

此外，《娘娘的俗辣婚禮》製片兼演員愛默生柯林斯(Emmerson Collins) 也來台參加首映，並帶來導演德爾秀爾(Del Shores)本人在美國預錄的談話影片，在開幕片放映之前，跟在場觀眾打招呼。

In addition, as an actor and producer at the same time in “A Very Sordid Wedding,” Emmerson Collins attended the premier in Taiwan and showed a pre-recorded video of the director Del Shores (who resides in the U.S.) before screening.