Agricultural losses from heavy rains hit NT$7 million

TAIPEI (CNA) — Agricultural losses from recent heavy rain in central and southern Taiwan have reached nearly NT$7 million (US$223,500), the Council of Agriculture (COA) reported Friday.

Yunlin County sustained the highest damage, worth NT$3.56 million (51 percent of the total), while Kaohsiung had NT$1.09 million in losses, followed by Pingtung County with NT$720,000 and Tainan with NT$710,000.

Peanuts, bananas, watermelons and corn were the most affected crops, the COA said.

According to the latest COA information, a red alert has been issued for 152 mudslide-prone rivers and streams, mainly in the Nantou, Yunlin, Chiayi, Tainan, Pingtung and Kaohsiung areas, while a yellow alert is in place for 121 rivers and creeks in those areas.

The COA warned of heavy downpours Friday night in those regions and urged local authorities to take precautions for possible evacuations.

The Central Weather Bureau (CWB), meanwhile, forecast that five cities and counties in southern Taiwan will face heavy rain from Friday night through Saturday.

The bureau has issued heavy rain advisories for Chiayi County, Chiayi City, Tainan City, Kaohsiung City and Pingtung County.

Residents of those areas should beware of sporadic showers, lightning, gusty winds and even rockslides in mountainous areas, the bureau said.

On Saturday, daytime highs will reach 32-35 degrees Celsius in central and southern Taiwan and 36 degrees in the Greater Taipei area, the CWB forecast.

By Flor Wang and S.F. Wang