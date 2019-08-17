《返校》中元節發預告　畫面讓人超毛！ | ‘Detention’ releases thrilling official trailer

【看英文中國郵報學英文】備受全球粉絲矚目的同名遊戲改編電影《返校》，選在中元節發布正式預告，終於讓觀眾看到許多關鍵劇情「讀書會」，「鬼差」、「師生戀」等，還有實力派演員助陣，夏靖庭、張本渝、李冠毅、潘親御加入《返校》電影。

The film adaption of “Detention,” a Taiwan horror video game developed by Red Candle Games, released an official trailer on the opening day of the Ghost Festival (Zhongyuan Jie, 中元節), which fell on Aug. 15 this year. Long-awaited fans were excited to get a glimpse of the movie and to see the recreation of key characters and scenes from the video game.

劇中方芮欣由王淨飾演，方爸方媽分別由夏靖庭、張本瑜飾演。兩位實力派演員在電影裡都扮演著舉足輕重的要角，即使是一句對白都讓人印象深刻。在預告開頭張本渝背對鏡頭向菩薩許願：「信女的祈求請菩薩指示。」就連背影都讓人毛骨悚然！

The film stars Gingle Wang as the main character, Fang Ray Shin, and renowned actors Hsia Ching-ting (夏靖庭) and Chang Pen-yu (張本瑜) as the parents of Ray Shin. The trailer opens with a thrilling scene of Ray Shin praying and mumbling, “Buddha, please answer my prayer,” giving audience chills from head to toe.

讀書會的成員也在預告中揭曉，李冠毅、潘親御繼《囧男孩》後再度合作。原本遊戲當中對讀書會同學並未多加著墨。

The story is set in 1960s Taiwan under martial law, with the plotline centering around a schoolbook club for banned books. The members of the book club are also revealed in the trailer, starring actors Li Guan Yi (李冠毅) and Pan Qin Yu (潘親御), who had collaborated before in a 2008 movie, “Orz Boyz.”

而電影裡的兩位成員則有相當關鍵的演出，李冠毅在預告中一句：「事情到底為什麼會變成這個樣子啊？不就只是看幾本書而已嗎？」更透露出電影版懸疑緊張的驚悚氛圍。

The book club has a more prominent role in the film than the original video game. The trailer really sets the mood of the movie, as Li Guan Yi’s character says: “We only read a few books, how come everything went so wrong?” bringing the horror film’s tension to the next level.

而方芮欣與老師張明暉禁忌的師生戀，在正式預告中透露出對老師的愛慕，卻也讓彼此深陷泥淖。

The trailer also reveals the forbidden romance between the main character, Fang Ray Shin, and her teacher.

電影《返校》改編自同名暢銷遊戲。一夜，方芮欣與魏仲廷在暴雨中的校園甦醒，卻發現校園逐漸從他們熟悉的世界剝離，在鬼魅橫行的異域，他們被迫面對可怖的真相…。電影《返校》將於9月20日全台盛大上映。

As an adaptation of the video game, the film follows the journey of Fang Ray Shin after she wakes up in an empty school, finding herself in a realm different from reality, filled with spirits and ghosts. The movie will be released on Sep. 20 in Taiwan. ●