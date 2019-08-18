買節能家電最高可退稅2千 全台申請逾19萬台、退稅3.2億 | Tax refunds on offer for energy-efficient appliances

【看英文中國郵報學英文】為鼓勵民眾購買節能電器產品，自今（2019）年6月15日至2021年6月14日止，財政部提供購買由經濟部核定能源效率為第1級或第2級的新電冰箱、冷暖氣機或除濕機，且非供銷售且未退貨或換貨者，可減徵貨物稅每台最高新台幣2千元。

To encourage the public in purchasing energy-efficient appliances, between Jun. 15, 2019 and Jun. 14, 2021, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) will refund commodity tax of up to NT$2,000, for those who purchase energy-saving appliances without reselling, returning or exchanging the product. The purchased appliances, including refrigerator, heater, air conditioner, dehumidifier, have to meet energy-saving standards set by the Ministry of Economic Affairs.

而根據財政部統計，實施近2個月至8月11日止，已有19萬4千多台核定退還貨物稅，稅額達新台幣3.25億元。

As of Aug. 11, nearly two months after the policy was implemented, 194,000 appliances have been granted tax refund, adding up to a total of NT$325 million in refunds, according to the MOF.

財政部賦稅署長李慶華今（16）日說明，民眾購買符合規定的節能電器，只要檢具規定證明文件透過網際網路或填具規定格式申請書，交易日期的次日起算6個月內就近向任一國稅局臨櫃或郵寄提出申請。而經過國稅局審查核准者，在受理後1至2個月內將退稅款撥付買受人指定的本人金融機構帳戶或郵寄退稅支票。

Lee Ching-hua (李慶華), the director-general of Taxation Administration, said on Aug. 16 that buyers can apply for a refund by filling out an application form available online and bring that along with other requested documentation to the National Taxation Bureau. It is also possible to apply by sending the documents to the Bureau via post. Application is only allowed if the purchase was made less than 6 months ago. As long as the application is approved, applicants would receive the refund within one or two months.