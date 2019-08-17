Gun control advocates call for new gun laws at rallies

Gun control advocates have rallied around the country, seeking to pressure Congress to tighten the nation’s gun laws after the recent mass shootings in Texas, Ohio and California.

Dozens of demonstrators gathered in Providence, Rhode Island. Some held up signs that said, “Disarm Hate,” ”Enough” and “No One Needs a Weapon of War at Home.”

In Baltimore, activists organized a similar march.

Protesters in Charleston, West Virginia, carried signs that called for changing Congress if it didn’t change gun laws.

Demonstrators also gathered in front of City Hall in San Francisco.

Congress is on summer recess, but the Senate majority leader, Republican Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, has asked committee chairmen to review possible gun bills for consideration when lawmakers return in September.