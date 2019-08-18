Han Kuo-yu planning visit to U.S. in autumn

TAIPEI (CNA) — Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), the opposition Kuomintang’s (KMT) 2020 presidential candidate, said Sunday he is aiming to travel to the United States in autumn, after an American official said he was welcome to visit.

“Some friends have been arranging the trip for me, and I hope I can visit the U.S. September to October,” Han told reporters after a meeting with the KMT committee in Hsinchu.

During such a visit, Han said, he would like to discuss Taiwan- U.S. and cross-Taiwan Strait relations, meet with Taiwanese expatriates in various U.S. cities, and talk with entrepreneurs about hi-tech products.

Han’s remarks came after William Brent Christensen, director of the Taipei office of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), said in an interview with the China Times that Han would be welcome to visit the U.S. by the end of the year.

Washington looks forward to cooperating with Taiwan’s leader, no matter which party wins the 2020 January presidential election, Christensen said.

The U.S. has always maintained a friendly relationship and regular contact with Taiwan’s major political parties, he said in the interview.

After Han won the mayoral election in the long-held Democratic Progressive Party stronghold of Kaohsiung last November, Christensen paid a visit to Han in Kaohsiung in January this year.

The AIT represents U.S. interests in Taiwan in the absence of formal diplomatic ties between the two countries.