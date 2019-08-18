No-deal Brexit equals food, fuel and drug shortages, says leaked report

A no-deal Brexit would jam British ports, leading to shortages in food, medicine and fuel, the latest United Kingdom government report suggested on Sunday.

Leaked to the Sunday Times, the forecast, which was commissioned for Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Cabinet, warned that 85% of lorries using the main crossings between England and France “may not be ready” for French customs.

The report, codenamed Operation Yellowhammer, warned that disruption at ports could last for three months, prompting a decrease in the fresh food supply. It says this could potentially lead to panic buying.

The fresh warning comes as Johnson attempts to force Brussels to reopen negotiations on the Brexit deal agreed with his predecessor Theresa May. Johnson has insisted that Britain will leave the EU on October 31 with or without a deal.

Read more: Boris Johnson to meet Macron, Merkel as Brexit uncertainty looms

The leaked report predicted that border delays would lead to severe traffic disruption especially around the British capital, London, and southeast England, which could affect the distribution of fuel.

The report also warned that a no-deal Brexit would impact the supply of medicine and medical supplies, many of which arrive into Britain from the European mainland.

Businesses ‘are not ready’

It noted that few bilateral deals have been concluded with individual EU member states, except over social security rights, and that public and business readiness for Britain crashing out of the EU “remain at a low level.”

Read more: Jeremy Corbyn unveils plan to stop no-deal Brexit

Similar dire predictions made by academics and by other British government departments have been dismissed as scaremongering by those who support Brexit.

However, Johnson is coming under pressure from politicians across the political spectrum to prevent a disorderly departure.

More than 100 lawmakers have called for an immediate recall of parliament so they can debate a no-deal Brexit. Parliament is currently on its summer recess and is not due to return until September 3.

The minister in charge of coordinating no-deal Brexit preparations, Michael Gove, insisted later on Sunday the leaked documents were just a “worst-case scenario.”

He said on Twitter that very “significant steps have been taken in the last 3 weeks to

accelerate Brexit planning.”

Johnson, meanwhile, is due in several European capitals this week on his first overseas trip as prime minister to seek a new deal Brexit deal and avoid a no-deal departure.

European leaders have repeatedly rejected reopening an accord agreed by May last year but then rejected by British lawmakers on three occasions.

In a further move, Britain announced on Sunday it had ordered the repeal of the European Communities Act, which took Britain into the forerunner to the EU 46 years ago and gives Brussels law supremacy.

The order, signed by Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay on Friday, is set to take effect on October 31.

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW’s editors send out a selection of the day’s hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.