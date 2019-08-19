Heavy rain warning issued for western Taiwan

TAIPEI (CNA) — A heavy rain warning has been issued for western Taiwan Monday as a weather depression continues to affect the whole island, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The CWB said heavy rain alerts have become effective in Keelung, Taipei, New Taipei, Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Miaoli, Taichung, Nantou, Tainan, Kaohsiung and Pingtung due to a depression that is destabilizing the weather and bringing downpours to the island.

According to the CWB’s rain warning system’s definition, heavy rain means accumulated rainfall of 80 millimeters or more within 24 hours or rainfall of 40 mm or more in an hour.

In other areas in Taiwan without effective heavy rain warning, the CWB said, sporadic showers or thundershowers are possible throughout the day.

Due to the rainfall, daytime temperatures in northern Taiwan are expected to fall 2-3 degrees Celsius from a day earlier to 32 degrees Monday, while temperature highs in central and southern Taiwan are expected to stay little changed from a day earlier at 30 degrees and 28 degrees, respectively, the CWB said.

The CWB said the unstable weather is expected to continue into Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) said the air quality was expected to be good in parts of northern and central Taiwan, Yunlin, Chiayi, Tainan, Kaohsiung and Pingtung in the south, Yilan and Hualien in the east as well as outlaying Penghu County.

Fair air quality was expected in Hsinchu and Miaoli in northern Taiwan, while outlaying Matsu and Kinmen islands, faced with pollution from China’s coastal areas, was expected to have fair air quality, according to the EPA’s Air Quality Index.

By Chang Ya-chin and Frances Huang