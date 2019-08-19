紐約客最愛台炸雞！ 頂呱呱榮登美國美食網｜TKK fried chicken among 25 best fried chicken brands in New York

【看英文中國郵報學英文】台灣知名連鎖店頂呱呱炸雞被美國美食網站(Eater New York)評選為前25名好吃的炸雞品牌。

The Taiwan-based TKK Fried Chicken (頂呱呱炸雞) chain has been named among the 25 best fried chicken brands in New York, according to gourmet website Eater (New York).

台灣連鎖炸雞品牌頂呱呱，主打美式炸雞口味。

TKK made the list as the Taiwanese restaurant chain offers its food by emulating American-style fried chicken.

「享用這個傳統炸雞 (或是帶有美式風味的炸雞)時，可以搭配冰品、熱飲或甜品享用。」美食網站(Eater New York)在網頁中介紹。

“… You can wash down a fairly conventional fried chicken product — supposedly invented in emulation of American fried chicken — with a vast range of hot and frozen beverages, many syrupy sweet,” Eater said in a statement on its website.

網頁中還寫道：「頂呱呱的炸雞提供三種辣度供顧客選擇，我們覺得脆辣是其中最好吃的。餐廳有附贈沾醬供使用，不過直接吃味道最棒！」

“The chicken comes in three degrees of hotness, from which you should pick the crispy spicy designation. Dipping sauces are available, but skip ’em!” the website said.

除此之外，Eater New York還推薦了呱呱包，使用雞脖子皮內包入香菇糯米飯和豬肉，裹粉後下鍋油炸。

Eater, in particular, recommended TKK’s Kwa Kwa Bao (呱呱包), a fried chicken skin roll stuffed with sticky rice along with shiitake mushrooms and pork in fried chicken skin.

「頂呱呱」與來自美國紐約的「功夫茶」(Kung Fu Tea)攜手在二零一八年底於曼哈頓開設第一間分店。除了提供美味炸雞外，還提供「功夫茶」的珍珠茶飲。

Joining forces with beverage brand Kung Fu Tea, TKK Fried Chicken opened its first store in Manhattan at the end of 2018. In addition to its fried chicken offerings, the store also serves Kung Fu Tea bubble tea selections.

頂呱呱副總經理特助劉人豪表示，公司非常感激能獲得美食網站Eater New York 的認可，評選頂呱呱炸雞為紐約前幾名美味的炸雞品牌。

Liu Jen-hao (劉人豪), special aide to TKK Fried Chicken Vice President Shih Tsung-yueh (史宗岳), told CNA that the restaurant chain is very grateful to the recognition of the gourmet website, which selected the brand as one of the top best brands in New York.

劉人豪表示，頂呱呱與美式炸雞的不同之處在於它的皮較為薄脆，這種獨特的口味使他們在競爭力強的紐約市場中能保有一席之地。

Unlike American fried chicken, Liu said, TKK foods have a specialty taste of thin skin, which has created a niche market in the competitive New York market.

除此之外，透過與「功夫茶」合作，頂呱呱也提供許多飲料選擇，使菜單變得更加豐富多元。

In addition, through the cooperation with Kung Fu Tea, TKK can enrich its menu by offering drinks, in particular bubble milk tea, Liu said.

繼紐約之後，頂呱呱預計將於八月二十三在波士頓開設新分店。未來也將陸續於費城、德州創設分店。

After New York, Liu said, TKK is scheduled to open a new store in Boston Aug. 23, and more outlets will arrive in Philadelphia and Texas in the near future.

頂呱呱炸雞於一九七四年創立於新北市，據網站統計，頂呱呱目前在台灣有六十六間分店，在上海則有兩間。

TKK Fried Chicken, founded in 1974 and headquartered in New Taipei, has 66 stores in Taiwan and two in Shanghai, according to its website.

在這次的評選之前，Eater網站曾於三月初上傳一篇文章，推薦台北三十八間餐廳，阜杭豆漿、鼎泰豐等都名列在內。

Before its recommendation of TKK Fried Chicken, Eater posted an article on its website in early March, recommending 38 restaurants in Taipei, including Fu Hang Soy Milk and soup dumpling chain Ding Tai Fung.