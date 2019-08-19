台灣之光！10歲男孩披國旗上陣《Pokemon》寶可夢世界大賽摘冠 ｜A win for Taiwan! 10 year-old champion triumphs at Pokémon competition

【看英文中國郵報學英文】今年2019 寶可夢世界大賽（2019 Pokémon World Championships）決賽，8月18日於美國華盛頓D.C舉辦，其中，來自台灣的10歲男孩吳比(Pi Wu)一舉奪得電玩遊戲錦標賽（Pokémon VGC）兒童組(junior)冠軍，成為台灣史上第一位寶可夢大賽冠軍。

The 2019 Pokémon World Championships kicked off on Aug 18 in Washington DC. Among the competitors in the junior league for the video game Pokémon VGC is ten-year-old Taiwanese, Pi Wu (吳比), who reached first place, a first for Taiwan.

比賽期間，吳比身披台灣國旗，一路過關斬將擊敗來自35個國家的選手，為台灣再添一金，成為台灣之光。吳比小朋友不僅抱回一座寶可夢獎杯，更獲得1萬美金的獎金(約台幣31萬元)。

During the competition, Wu Pi defeated competitors form 35 other countries while draped in Taiwan’s flag, not only bringing back home a “Poke trophy,” but a sum of US$10,000 (around NT$310,000).