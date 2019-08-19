Trump confirms sale of 66 F-16V to Taiwan for NT$250 billion

TAIPEI (The China Post) — U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed on Aug. 18 the sale of 66 F-16V fighter jets to Taiwan for US$8 billion (NT$250 billion), saying the deal would bring “a lot of money and jobs (to the United States).”

Asked about the sale by reporters at Morristown, New Jersey, Trump said: “I approved the US$8 billion arms deal and hope that it would bring a lot of money and job opportunities.” He stressed that “Taiwan would be responsible for using these jets.”

According to a source of the Washington Post, the Trump administration had long backed the deal, planning to sell up to 66 F-16V fighter jets to Taiwan.

The proposal was approved by the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations and the House Committee on Foreign Affairs on Aug. 16 and gained support from both Democratic and Republican lawmakers. It is the largest U.S. arms sale to Taiwan in recent years.

Yet, China is fiercely opposing the deal. China Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Aug.16 that the deal is interfering in China’s internal affairs, harming China’s sovereignty and safety, adding that the U.S. would face consequence if the U.S. ever dare to approve the deal.

The U.S.-China trade war is far from ended, and Trump’s decision is poised to further outrage China.