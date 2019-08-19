安宰賢要求離婚 具惠善驚爆「他只有短暫愛過我」| Ahn Jae-hyun demands divorce with Ku Hye-sun after 3 years of marriage

【看英文中國郵報學英文】具惠善和安宰賢4年前因合作《吸血鬼醫生》假戲真做後隔年閃婚，婚後還一起出演實境節目《新婚日記》。但2人婚姻短短3年就觸礁，傳出婚變。具惠善日前透露：「他好像只有非常短暫愛過我，最近只有我在愛他，最近好像我太愛他了。」

Korean actor Ahn Jae-hyun and actress Ku Hye-sun both acted in the Korean drama “Blood” four years ago, and fell in love with each other on set. They were quickly married a year after, and appeared in the reality show “Newlyweds Diary” as a married couple. However, it was said that their relationship has been on the rocks, Ku Hye-sun confirmed the rumor by saying : “ He had loved me for a very short period of time, now it’s just me loving him.”

對於雙方婚變一事，2人的經紀公司表示雖然外界都給予具惠善和安宰賢許多鼓勵與期待，但他們因為許多問題，沒有辦法再繼續維持婚姻，在真誠商議之後協議離婚。但具惠善隨後在IG發文，表示深覺被背叛，讓外界霧裡看花。

Regarding the issue, the couple’s management companies stated that although they have received support, the two can’t continue their marriage due to many issues between them, and have therefore filed for divorce. Ku Hye-sun stated on Instagram that she felt betrayed, leaving the public clueless as to what truly happened.